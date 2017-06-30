TPM Livewire

Conway: I Endorse Trump’s ‘Ability To Fight Back’

Alex Brandon/AP
Published June 30, 2017 10:17 am

Kellyanne Conway on Friday defended President Donald Trump tweeting personal attacks on cable news anchors, saying Trump has the right to fight back when he’s attacked.

“No, I didn’t say I endorse his attacks. … I said I endorse his ability to fight back when he’s attacked. There’s no good (that) comes out of people attacking the President’s physical and mental states on national television every day to the exclusion of connecting Americans with the information they need,” Conway said, appearing on “Good Morning America.”

Her comments are in response to Trump tweeting personal attacks against the two hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show, claiming co-host Mika Brzezinski had gotten “a face-life.”

“This is not about any one individual. We need to start connecting Americans with information they need,” Conway said, referring to the amount of time news outlets have spent reporting on Trump’s tweets instead of policy. “Bottom line, I endorse his ability to connect on social media with Americans and I endorse, as the first lady has said, him firing back when he’s being mercilessly attacked.”

She said she hopes “good” comes out of the situation, and that people have respect for the office of the President and “have a full conversation about policy.”

“Let people disagree on policy and stop the personal invective, it’s completely toxic and it’s completely counterproductive to connecting America with policy prescription that they need.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
