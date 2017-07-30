TPM Livewire

Conway Advises WH Staffers To Address Trump With ‘Deference And Humility’

Photo by C.B. Schmelter / White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on during a press conference at CADAS on Thursday, July 6, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
By Published July 30, 2017 10:40 am

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday offered her colleagues some advice about how to approach President Donald Trump in the wake of a staff shake-up that left former chief of staff Reince Priebus out in the cold.

Conway on Fox News cited a conversation she had with Trump in August 2016 when she joined his campaign.

“I said to him something that day I’m going to repeat now, to my colleagues in the White House,” she said.

Conway said she told Trump she would never address him by his first name and told him,  “I don’t consider myself your peer.”

“And he said, ‘Okay, that sounds great.’ I mean, he’s a very positive person, frankly, a great boss for women,” she said.

Conway said she made the remark “to set up that level of deference and humility when you’ve got someone who’s your boss.”

“Now the President of the United States, now the chief of staff, a general, a secretary, who is clearly your senior, you know, your superior,” she went on.

“Don’t read into that, everybody,” Conway added. “Stop. Put your keyboards down, that’s not about anyone.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
