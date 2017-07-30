Conway Advises WH Staffers To Address Trump With ‘Deference And Humility’

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday offered her colleagues some advice about how to approach President Donald Trump in the wake of a staff shake-up that left former chief of staff Reince Priebus out in the cold.

Conway on Fox News cited a conversation she had with Trump in August 2016 when she joined his campaign.

“I said to him something that day I’m going to repeat now, to my colleagues in the White House,” she said.

Conway said she told Trump she would never address him by his first name and told him, “I don’t consider myself your peer.”

“And he said, ‘Okay, that sounds great.’ I mean, he’s a very positive person, frankly, a great boss for women,” she said.

Conway said she made the remark “to set up that level of deference and humility when you’ve got someone who’s your boss.”

“Now the President of the United States, now the chief of staff, a general, a secretary, who is clearly your senior, you know, your superior,” she went on.

“Don’t read into that, everybody,” Conway added. “Stop. Put your keyboards down, that’s not about anyone.”