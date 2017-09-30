Continuing His San Juan Tirade, Trump Thanks Puerto Rico, Virgin Island Govs

Continuing his attacks against the mayor of San Juan for criticizing him, President Donald Trump tweeted thanking the governors of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for “working really hard” Saturday afternoon.

He called Gov. Ricardo Rossello a “great guy and leader” and complimented him on his work ethic. He also said Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp called him to tell him FEMA and the U.S. military were “doing a GREAT job.”

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, is a great guy and leader who is really working hard. Thank you Ricky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Just spoke to Governor Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin Islands who stated that #FEMA and Military are doing a GREAT job! Thank you Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Despite her public criticism of Trump Saturday afternoon, he then gave a shout out to Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon, who represents Puerto Rico in Congress, saying she has been “wonderful to deal with and a great representative of the people.”

.@realDonaldTrump your tweets on #PR show outrageous, unpresidential lack of empathy for U.S. Citizens! Do your job & focus on fed response! — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) September 30, 2017

Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico has been wonderful to deal with and a great representative of the people. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

He then went on to bash the San Juan Mayor again, saying the recovery efforts will “speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor.”

We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump started his Saturday blasting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for “poor leadership” skills and saying Puerto Rico’s leadership wants “everything to be done for them.”