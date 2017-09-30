TPM Livewire

Continuing His San Juan Tirade, Trump Thanks Puerto Rico, Virgin Island Govs

President Donald Trump talks to media as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 30, 2017 5:59 pm

Continuing his attacks against the mayor of San Juan for criticizing him, President Donald Trump tweeted thanking the governors of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for “working really hard” Saturday afternoon.

He called Gov. Ricardo Rossello a “great guy and leader” and complimented him on his work ethic. He also said Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp called him to tell him FEMA and the U.S. military were “doing a GREAT job.”

Despite her public criticism of Trump Saturday afternoon, he then gave a shout out to Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon, who represents Puerto Rico in Congress, saying she has been “wonderful to deal with and a great representative of the people.”

He then went on to bash the San Juan Mayor again, saying the recovery efforts will “speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor.”

Trump started his Saturday blasting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for “poor leadership” skills and saying Puerto Rico’s leadership wants “everything to be done for them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
