Condoleezza Rice To Alabama: ‘Reject Bigotry, Sexism And Intolerance’

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday called the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat “one of the most significant in Alabama’s history.”

Rice, a Birmingham native who served as national security adviser and secretary of state during former President George W. Bush’s tenure, did not name either major candidate in a statement encouraging Alabamians to vote on Dec. 12, which was printed by AL.com.

Still, given racially inflammatory statements by Republican Roy Moore in the past, and allegations that he molested teenagers as an assistant district attorney, Rice’s call to elect a “dignified, decent, and respectful” senator appeared to favor Democrat Doug Jones.

“These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance,” she wrote.

Read Rice’s statement below as printed by AL.com: