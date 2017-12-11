TPM Livewire

Condoleezza Rice To Alabama: ‘Reject Bigotry, Sexism And Intolerance’

Ben Margot/AP
By Published December 11, 2017 1:23 pm

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday called the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat “one of the most significant in Alabama’s history.”

Rice, a Birmingham native who served as national security adviser and secretary of state during former President George W. Bush’s tenure, did not name either major candidate in a statement encouraging Alabamians to vote on Dec. 12, which was printed by AL.com.

Still, given racially inflammatory statements by Republican Roy Moore in the past, and allegations that he molested teenagers as an assistant district attorney, Rice’s call to elect a “dignified, decent, and respectful” senator appeared to favor Democrat Doug Jones.

“These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance,” she wrote.

Read Rice’s statement below as printed by AL.com:

This week’s special election will be one of the most significant in Alabama’s history. As a native daughter, I remain – at heart – an Alabaman who loves our state and its devotion to faith, family, and country.

I encourage you to take a stand for our core principles and for what is right. These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance.

It is imperative for Americans to remain focused on our priorities and not give way to side shows and antics. I know that Alabamans need an independent voice in Washington. But we must also insist that our representatives are dignified, decent, and respectful of the values we hold dear.

Please exercise your right to vote – a privilege won by the sacrifices of our ancestors. Sustain the central ideals and values that make our country a beacon for freedom and justice for the sake of Alabama and for the good of the United States of America. 

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

