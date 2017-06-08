TPM Livewire

This Is How Comey Says Sessions Reacted To His Ask Not To Be Left Alone With POTUS (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published June 8, 2017 12:27 pm

James Comey on Thursday described how Jeff Sessions reacted when he told him that he cannot be left alone with President Donald Trump.

Comey made the comments to Sessions after a Feb. 14 encounter in which he says Trump pressured him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, the ousted national security adviser. Comey wrote in his prepared statement that Sessions did not offer a verbal reply to his plea. On Thursday, Comey described Sessions’ body language after he told the attorney general that he and Trump cannot be alone together.

“I don’t remember real clearly. I have a recollection of him just kind of looking at me — and there’s a danger here I’m projecting onto him, so this may be a faulty memory — but I kind of got — his body language gave me the sense, like, ‘What am I going to do?” Comey said when asked how Sessions reacted.

Asked if Sessions shrugged, Comey replied, “I don’t remember clearly.” He then said that Sessions’ facial expression seemed to say, “What am I going to do?”

“But I don’t have a clear recollection of that. He didn’t say anything,” Comey added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Comey: Trump 'Pulled Up Short' When He Remembered I Didn't Pledge Loyalty 9 minutes ago

Fired FBI Director James Comey on Thursday speculated that President Donald Trump came up short...

9 minutes ago

[caption id="attachment_1063637" align="aligncenter" width="804"] Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of...

Comey: I Was Fired In Order To Influence Probe Into Russian Election Meddling 19 minutes ago

Fired FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks To Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference 19 minutes ago

Comey: 'I’m Not Going To Sit Here And Try To Interpret The President's Tweets' 22 minutes ago

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI): “The President tweeted that ‘James Comey better hope that there are no...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.