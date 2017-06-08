This Is How Comey Says Sessions Reacted To His Ask Not To Be Left Alone With POTUS (VIDEO)

James Comey on Thursday described how Jeff Sessions reacted when he told him that he cannot be left alone with President Donald Trump.

Comey made the comments to Sessions after a Feb. 14 encounter in which he says Trump pressured him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, the ousted national security adviser. Comey wrote in his prepared statement that Sessions did not offer a verbal reply to his plea. On Thursday, Comey described Sessions’ body language after he told the attorney general that he and Trump cannot be alone together.

“I don’t remember real clearly. I have a recollection of him just kind of looking at me — and there’s a danger here I’m projecting onto him, so this may be a faulty memory — but I kind of got — his body language gave me the sense, like, ‘What am I going to do?” Comey said when asked how Sessions reacted.

Asked if Sessions shrugged, Comey replied, “I don’t remember clearly.” He then said that Sessions’ facial expression seemed to say, “What am I going to do?”

“But I don’t have a clear recollection of that. He didn’t say anything,” Comey added.