Comey: I Was Fired In Order To Influence Probe Into Russian Election Meddling

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 8, 2017 12:40 pm

Fired FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he thinks he was fired to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said. “I was fired in some way to change or the endeavor was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted.”

He called it a “big deal,” a phrase he also used to describe the possibility of any collusion with Russian officials to influence the election.

“If any Americans were part of helping the Russians do that to us, that is a very big deal. And I’m confident that if that is the case, Director Mueller will find that evidence,” Comey said, referring to former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to oversee the probe.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
