Comey After Flynn Plea: ‘Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters’

Ousted FBI Director James Comey took a biblical tone Friday responding to the news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
“’But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream’ Amos 5:24″ Instagram user “a_higher_loyalty” wrote. Comey linked to the post from his verified Twitter page.
It was Comey’s firing that led to the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel. Mueller in turn secured Flynn’s guilty plea in exchange for the former national security adviser’s cooperation with his probe.
And one of Flynn’s admitted lies to the FBI — that he in fact had discussed sanctions with Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States before the Trump’s term in office had begun — was among the subjects under investigation by Comey’s FBI at the time Trump pressured him to “let this go,” referring to Flynn.
Comey didn’t let it go. Three months later, he was fired.
CNN noted it was not Comey’s first time using the quote. He posted it on Nov. 11, after President Trump told reporters the ousted FBI director was a “liar.”
I️ included the picture of the Great Falls of the Potomac because I️ like it and because it reminds me of my favorite scripture verse, from Amos: “But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”
— James Comey (@Comey) November 11, 2017
