TPM Livewire

Comey After Flynn Plea: ‘Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters’

PIN-IT
Former FBI Director James Comey takes a drink of water as he testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published December 1, 2017 3:01 pm

Ousted FBI Director James Comey took a biblical tone Friday responding to the news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

“’But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream’ Amos 5:24″ Instagram user “a_higher_loyalty” wrote. Comey linked to the post from his verified Twitter page.

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24

A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on

It was Comey’s firing that led to the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel. Mueller in turn secured Flynn’s guilty plea in exchange for the former national security adviser’s cooperation with his probe.

And one of Flynn’s admitted lies to the FBI — that he in fact had discussed sanctions with Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States before the Trump’s term in office had begun — was among the subjects under investigation by Comey’s FBI at the time Trump pressured him to “let this go,” referring to Flynn.

Comey didn’t let it go. Three months later, he was fired.

CNN noted it was not Comey’s first time using the quote. He posted it on Nov. 11, after President Trump told reporters the ousted FBI director was a “liar.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Quashes Rumors That Tillerson Is On His Way Out: 'He's Not Leaving' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday denied reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was...

Lawyer: Conyers Will Make Decision About Future In Next Several Days about 1 hours ago

A lawyer for Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) said the congressman will make a decision...

Comey After Flynn Plea: 'Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters' about 2 hours ago

Ousted FBI Director James Comey took a biblical tone Friday responding to the news...

Reports: Farenthold Is Lawmaker Behind $84K Sex Harassment Settlement about 3 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) was the lawmaker behind a $84,000 taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlement...

Dem Intel Committee Leaders Stress Need For Independence After Flynn Plea about 3 hours ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.