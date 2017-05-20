TPM Livewire

Comey Agrees To Testify In Public Before Senate Intelligence Committee

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published May 20, 2017 9:47 am

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open session, the panel’s chair and ranking member announced on Friday.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the panel’s co-chair, announced that Comey will testify in a hearing scheduled sometime after Memorial Day.

“I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” Burr said in the statement.

Warner said he hopes Comey’s testimony “will help answer some of the questions that have arisen” since President Donald Trump abruptly terminated Comey as head of the FBI.

“He deserves an opportunity to tell his story,” Warner said. “Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
