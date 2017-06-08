Comey: Flynn Was Under Investigation For Potentially Misleading FBI (VIDEO)

Fired FBI Director James Comey confirmed that ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was under investigation for potentially misleading investigators.

When Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) first asked about Flynn, Comey noted “I don’t think I can talk about that in an open setting. And again, I’ve been out of government now about a month so I also don’t want to talk about things when it’s now somebody else’s responsibility but maybe in the classified setting we can talk more about that.”

Still, Cotton continued to ask about Flynn.

“You stated earlier that there was an open investigation of Mr. Flynn in the FBI,” Cotton said. “Did you or any FBI agent ever sense that Mr. Flynn attempted to deceive you or made false statements to an FBI agent?”

“I don’t want to go too far,” Comey said after pausing. “That was the subject of the criminal inquiry.”

“Did you ever come close to closing the investigation on Mr. Flynn?” Cotton asked.

“I don’t think I can talk about that in open setting either,” Comey said.

