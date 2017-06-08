Comey Declines To Publicly Say Whether He Thinks Trump Colluded With Russia

Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday declined to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open session whether or not he believes President Donald Trump colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

“Do you believe Donald Trump colluded with Russia?” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) asked.

“That’s a question I don’t think I should answer in an open setting,” Comey replied. “When I left, we did not have an investigation focused on President Trump. But that’s a question that’ll be answered by the investigation, I think.”