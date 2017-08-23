TPM Livewire

James Comey Lands Role As Lecturer At Howard University

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 23, 2017 1:22 pm

Ousted FBI Director James Comey is expected to be the keynote speaker at Howard University’s opening convocation this fall, and give additional lectures throughout the school year.

The university announced Wednesday that Comey would be the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the 2017-2018 school year, through which he will facilitate lectures.

“His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus,” President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey from his role as FBI director earlier this year. Comey later testified before Congress that Trump had asked him to pledge his loyalty and to quash an FBI probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

 

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
