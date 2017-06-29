TPM Livewire

Collins ‘Not Sure That It’s Wise’ To Push For New Obamacare Repeal Bill By Friday

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens as fired FBI director James Comey recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published June 29, 2017

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday morning said that it’s going to be “difficult” for Senate Republicans to reach a new agreement on the chamber’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare by Friday, and that such a push may not be the best move.

During an interview on Maine radio station WVOM, Collins was asked if Republicans could agree on a revised bill by Friday.

“I don’t know. It’s going to be very difficult,” Collins replied, adding that she is “also not sure that it’s wise” to push for such a quick turnaround.

She criticized the Senate GOP’s rushed and secretive process for drafting the repeal bill, arguing that the Senate should have held hearings with experts while drafting a proposal.

“I think that would have produced a better bill and a much better process,” she said.

Collins was asked if she was frustrated by Senate GOP leaders’ decision to create a group of men to draft a bill that would decide the future of women’s health care.

“I truly don’t believe he’s sexist,” she said of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), but she added, “It certainly was not a good move.”

She said McConnell missed out on different expertise and perspectives that could have improved the bill.

