Collins ‘Not Sure That It’s Wise’ To Push For New Obamacare Repeal Bill By Friday

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday morning said that it’s going to be “difficult” for Senate Republicans to reach a new agreement on the chamber’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare by Friday, and that such a push may not be the best move.

During an interview on Maine radio station WVOM, Collins was asked if Republicans could agree on a revised bill by Friday.

“I don’t know. It’s going to be very difficult,” Collins replied, adding that she is “also not sure that it’s wise” to push for such a quick turnaround.

She criticized the Senate GOP’s rushed and secretive process for drafting the repeal bill, arguing that the Senate should have held hearings with experts while drafting a proposal.

“I think that would have produced a better bill and a much better process,” she said.

Collins was asked if she was frustrated by Senate GOP leaders’ decision to create a group of men to draft a bill that would decide the future of women’s health care.

“I truly don’t believe he’s sexist,” she said of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), but she added, “It certainly was not a good move.”

She said McConnell missed out on different expertise and perspectives that could have improved the bill.