Susan Collins: Roy Moore Was Always Unfit To Serve In The Senate

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, finishes a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 11, 2017 8:53 am

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said Sunday that even before Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, he wasn’t fit to serve in the Senate.

Calling the Republican National Committee’s decision to fund Moore’s campaign a “mistake,” she said she was “disappointed” the committee resumed last week its support of the embattled candidate, whom multiple women have said either pursued relationships or made unwanted sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

“I would point out that I did not support Mr. Moore even prior to these allegations of sexual misconduct because I was concerned about his anti-Muslim comment, his anti-LGBT comments, most important of all he’s been removed twice from the Alabama Supreme Court for failure to follow lawful judicial order,” she said on “Face the Nation” Sunday.   

She said her party cares just as much about addressing sexual harassment and assault as Democrats and said members of Congress have a “tough decision to make” about “whether it’s our role as senators to overturn the will of the people” when someone is accused of sexual misconduct after they’ve been elected, like what happened with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

There’s a new awakening in our country that this is pervasive, whether we’re talking about Hollywood or Wall Street or the media or Capitol Hill,” she said. “And that’s why I’m joining a bipartisan group of senators who are trying to look at our own procedures on Capitol Hill to assure that allegations of sexual misconduct involving members or staff are dealt with seriously.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
