Collins: It’s ‘Difficult’ To See How Any ‘Tinkering’ With Bill Will Change My Vote

After Senate Republican leaders abruptly decided Tuesday to delay a vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare until after the July 4 recess, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she has a hard time seeing what tweaks to the legislation would prompt her to back the bill.

“I will say that I have so many fundamental problems with the bill that have been confirmed by the CBO report that it’s difficult for me to see how any tinkering is going to satisfy my fundamental and deep concerns about the impact of the bill,” Collins told reporters.

Collins said that she would still attend a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus with President Donald Trump at the White House later Tuesday afternoon, despite her doubts that GOP leaders could persuade her to back the bill.

The senator announced Monday night that she could not support the bill as written. Opposition to the bill from Collins and several other senators cast doubt on the notion that Republicans had enough support to pass the bill this week.