CNN On Trump Post: ‘We Will Keep Doing Our Jobs. He Should Start Doing His’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 2, 2017 10:49 am

CNN on Sunday called President Donald Trump’s tweet of a video of himself attacking a figure whose face was obscured by the CNN logo “juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office” and suggested Trump “start doing his” job governing instead.

The network’s communications team cited deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sander’s remark on Thursday that Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence — if anything, quite the contrary.”

In its full statement, CNN said Sanders “lied” and accused Trump of encouraging “violence against reporters.”

“Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office,” CNN said. “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
