CNN: Laura Ingraham Set To Get Her Own Prime Time Show On Fox News

Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham walks on stage during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published September 12, 2017 10:48 am

Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham is set to take over the 10 p.m. hour on Fox News with her own prime time show, CNN reported late Monday.

CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, that Ingraham has “been telling friends that the deal is essentially done.”

According to CNN, star host Sean Hannity’s show, which currently occupies the 10 p.m. slot, would move an hour earlier, and “The Five,” which currently occupies that 9 p.m. slot, would move four hours earlier to its eponymous time slot.

Fox News on Friday announced that it terminated Eric Bolling, co-host of “The Specialists,” and canceled the show, which previously occupied the 5 p.m. time slot. The network suspended Bolling in August pending an investigation into allegations that he sent lewd photographs to his female colleagues.

A Fox News spokesperson pushed back on the CNN report, telling TPM by email that the network currently has “no deal in place” with Ingraham.

Amid speculation in June about Sean Spicer’s future as White House press secretary, a month before Spicer ultimately announced his resignation, Ingraham said she “would think about” taking his place but said she wasn’t sure the job was something she was “dying to do.”

“I’m not sure if that’s the role I would pick for myself,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
