TPM Livewire

CNN: Kelly Caught Off-Guard By Trump’s Comments About His Son’s Death

PIN-IT
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listen to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 18, 2017 6:40 pm

White House chief of staff John Kelly did not expect President Donald Trump to bring up his son’s death in 2010 in Afghanistan, CNN reported late Wednesday, days after Trump claimed that former President Barack Obama did not call Kelly at the time.

CNN reported, citing multiple unnamed White House officials, that Kelly told Trump that Obama did not call him after his son died, but did not expect Trump to publicly bring it up.

According to one unnamed official, Kelly—and much of Trump’s administration—were caught off-guard by Trump’s remarks.

Trump on Tuesday brought up Second Lt. Robert Kelly’s death when asked whether he had called the families of four Green Berets killed in Niger earlier in October.

“You could ask General Kelly,” Trump said on “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. “Did he get a call from Obama?”

White House visitor records show that Obama hosted Kelly in 2011 at a breakfast for Gold Star families, where Kelly reportedly sat at former first lady Michelle Obama’s table.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday did not answer a question about whether Trump consulted Kelly before bringing up his son’s death.

“I think that Gen. Kelly is disgusted by the way that this has been politicized,” she said. “If he has any anger, it’s towards that.”

Asked whether Trump himself had politicized Second Lt. Robert Kelly’s death, she said, “He was responding to a question and stating a fact.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Kelly Caught Off-Guard By Trump's Comments About His Son's Death 12 seconds ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly did not expect President Donald Trump to...

HuffPost: Roy Moore's Charity Accepted Donation From Nazi-Founded Group 45 minutes ago

Roy Moore’s charitable foundation accepted a $1,000 donation from a group founded by an...

WaPo: Trump Promised $25K To Grieving Military Father But Never Sent A Check about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump promised a grieving father $25,000 after his son, an Army corporal,...

White House: Kelly Thought Trump's Call To Soldier's Widow Was 'Respectful' about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's chief...

White House Says There's No Recording Of Trump's Call With Soldier's Widow about 3 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday said President Donald Trump did not record his phone...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.