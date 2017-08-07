CNN’s Acosta Dings Stephen Miller Over Report On His Nearly $1M DC Condo

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Monday took a shot at White House adviser Stephen Miller, who accused Acosta last week of “cosmopolitan bias,” over a report that Miller lives in a Washington, D.C. apartment that cost nearly $1 million.

“When I was 28, I was a local reporter in Dallas renting a studio apartment,” Acosta tweeted. “But we did have a nice pool.”

When I was 28, I was a local reporter in Dallas renting a studio apartment. But we did have a nice pool. https://t.co/ABARmPdCMd — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 7, 2017

The Washington Post reported Monday, citing property records, that Miller lives in upscale downtown D.C. development CityCenter, in a condo he bought for $973,000 with a monthly fee of nearly $1,800. Per the report, the buyer for the condo was listed as a company with the same address as the real estate company Miller’s father owns.

Miller’s apartment building is billed as “the new ideal for sophisticated, modern, urban living,” a set of adjectives that collectively barely steer clear of the accusation he lobbed at Acosta during a contentious exchange at a White House press briefing last week.

Pressed to defend President Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the green card application process, Miller accused Acosta of “cosmopolitan bias.”