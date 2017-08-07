TPM Livewire

CNN’s Acosta Dings Stephen Miller Over Report On His Nearly $1M DC Condo

Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 7, 2017 5:13 pm

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Monday took a shot at White House adviser Stephen Miller, who accused Acosta last week of “cosmopolitan bias,” over a report that Miller lives in a Washington, D.C. apartment that cost nearly $1 million.

“When I was 28, I was a local reporter in Dallas renting a studio apartment,” Acosta tweeted. “But we did have a nice pool.”

The Washington Post reported Monday, citing property records, that Miller lives in upscale downtown D.C. development CityCenter, in a condo he bought for $973,000 with a monthly fee of nearly $1,800. Per the report, the buyer for the condo was listed as a company with the same address as the real estate company Miller’s father owns.

Miller’s apartment building is billed as “the new ideal for sophisticated, modern, urban living,” a set of adjectives that collectively barely steer clear of the accusation he lobbed at Acosta during a contentious exchange at a White House press briefing last week.

Pressed to defend President Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the green card application process, Miller accused Acosta of “cosmopolitan bias.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
