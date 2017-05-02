TPM Livewire

CNN Hits Back: Trump Ad Calling The Media ‘Fake News’ Is Itself ‘False’

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Published May 2, 2017 11:44 am

CNN on Tuesday hit back against a statement by President Donald Trump’s campaign calling the network a “FAKE NEWS STATION” for refusing to run an ad about Trump’s first 100 days in office.

In a statement released Tuesday, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. accused CNN of censorship for refusing to run the ad.

“CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” Trump’s deputy campaign manager Michael Glassner said.

The campaign claimed the relevant segment of the ad was “calling out the mainstream media for peddling fake news and not reporting on the fact that President Trump is making America great again.”

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false,” CNN’s communications team said in a tweeted statement.

CNN said that it asked the campaign to remove the “false graphic” impugning the media.

“Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted,” CNN said on Tuesday, ending the statement with its now-signature closing: “Those are the facts.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
