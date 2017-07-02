TPM Livewire

CNN Commentator: Trump ‘Is Going To Get Somebody Killed In The Media’

Published July 2, 2017 1:32 pm

CNN commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Sunday said President Donald Trump “is inciting violence against the free press” by railing against the media.

On ABC News’ “This Week,” Navarro said Trump’s Sunday morning tweet of a video of himself attacking a figure with CNN’s logo superimposed on their face was “unacceptable.”

“I think that is the President of the United States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media,” she said. “Maybe that will stop him.”

Navarro said she was “disappointed beyond belief” by White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert’s response to the tweet.

Asked earlier on the same show to respond to Trump’s post, Bossert said he was “proud of the President for developing a Twitter and a social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people.”

“I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t,” Bossert said. “He’s a genuine President expressing himself genuinely.”

“What a wuss. What a wuss,” Navarro said. “You could see that he is ceding his principles. You are the homeland security adviser and you can’t stand here and say the difference between right and wrong? That’s what’s part of the problem.”

She said Trump “is surrounded by enablers that do nothing but shake their heads and nod their heads in agreement with everything that he says.”

“They have got to stop. They have got to stand for democracy, for freedom of the press. This is just going way too far. The President of the United States is inciting violence against the free press,” Navarro said. “In America, we cannot stand for it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
