TPM Livewire

Clinton Reveals The Decision She ‘Regrets The Most’ In New Memoir

PIN-IT
Honoree former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 12:00 pm

In her third memoir, set to be released next week, Hillary Clinton reportedly owns many of her mistakes that lead to her defeat last November, but she also places some of the fault on her former Democratic opponent and former FBI Director James Comey.

She said her biggest fault was running a “traditional” campaign instead of a “reality TV show” campaign like Donald Trump did. Trump’s camp “relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment,” she wrote, according to CNN. The network purchased the new book, titled “What Happened,” a week before its widespread release.

“I think it’s fair to say that I didn’t realize how quickly the ground was shifting under all our feet,” she said. “I was running a traditional presidential campaign with carefully thought-out policies and painstakingly built coalitions, while Trump was running a reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment.”

Her critique of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ties into her disdain for Trump, saying Sanders’ attempts to damage her image during the primaries made way for Trump to latch onto the “crooked Hillary” rhetoric that was so emboldening for his base.

The Comey letter that announced the FBI was continuing its investigation into Clinton’s emails just days before the election was also a major death blow, she said, according to CNN.

But her comments during a CNN town hall about putting coal miners out of business is the mistake she said she “regrets the most.”

She wrote that she thinks sexism was also clearly at play and a crucial part of her defeat. She questions why after years of holding so many public offices, the public still doesn’t like her.

“What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking. I’m at a loss,” she wrote. “I think it’s partly because I’m a woman.”

In the new memoir, she also reportedly dives into her relationship with her husband, former President Bill Clinton; her frustration with the media; and her regret over not being able to face Russian President Vladimir Putin as a U.S. president, according to CNN.

“There’s nothing I was looking forward to more than showing Putin that his efforts to influence our election and install a friendly puppet had failed,” she writes. “I know he must be enjoying everything that’s happened instead. But he hasn’t had the last laugh yet.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Political Ads Facebook Ran Amid Election Linked To Russian Firm 23 minutes ago

Facebook officials on Wednesday told congressional investigators that the company discovered it sold $100,000 worth...

Charges Dropped Against Reporter Who Tried To Ask Tom Price A Question about 2 hours ago

Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges against a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after trying...

Trump Lawyer: 'More Adults In The Room Will Be Better' When It Comes To POTUS about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump's special counsel Ty Cobb on Tuesday argued in a private email...

Trump Has 'No Second Thoughts' On Decision To End DACA about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump dispatched Attorney General Jeff Sessions to wind down the Deferred Action...

Trump And McConnell Met Privately Tuesday, McConnell Spox Confirms about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met one-on-one on Tuesday, a spokesman...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.