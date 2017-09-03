TPM Livewire

CNN: Obama Advised Trump In Letter To Lead Through ‘Action And Example’

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 3, 2017 1:10 pm

Former President Barack Obama left President Donald Trump several items of advice in a letter to his successor, CNN reported on Sunday.

“Congratulations on a remarkable run,” Obama wrote, according to CNN. “Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.”

He advised Trump to “build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard” and said “American leadership” is “indispensable.”

“It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend,” Obama wrote.

He wrote that presidents are “guardians” of “democratic institutions and traditions” which they should strive to leave “at least as strong as we found them.”

Last, he advised Trump to “take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family.”

Read the letter obtained by CNN.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
