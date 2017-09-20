TPM Livewire

Clinton: ‘Nobody’s Talking About Contesting The Election, Including Me’

Hillary Clinton waves to the audience as she at the Warner Theatre in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, for book tour event for her new book "What Happened" hosted by the Politics and Prose Bookstore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 20, 2017 8:52 am

In an interview earlier this week, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she wouldn’t “rule out” challenging the legitimacy of the 2016 election, but clarified Tuesday she has no plans to “contest” the election, regardless of the outcome of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

“Nobody is talking about contesting the election, including me. No,” she said appearing on the “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. “Because there is no mechanism. But I think legitimacy is rooted in what comes out of these investigations because if there is evidence of communication, coordination, whatever it might be, then I think millions of Americans would say, ‘Well, those raise questions about legitimacy.”

She said besides voting in the next election, there’s not much else she or anyone else could do besides ask questions about President Donald Trump’s legitimacy as an elected leader.

“What you do is mobilize politically to express your will and a rejection of that kind of Russian involvement in and coordination, at the ballot box,” she said. “That is where we settle our political difference and that’s where it should be.”

She said the latest revelations about Facebook’s targeted advertisement sales and potential Russian involvement in that process has been enough to push her to “sound the alarm.”

“We’re going to find out a lot more, Stephen, and I am saying as clearly as I can, I feel I’m a bit of a Paul Revere, I’m trying to sound the alarm,” she said. “You have to understand what Putin’s strategy is. He really doesn’t like democracy, he thinks it’s an inconvenient messy process and he doesn’t like us and he wants destabilize our country.”

She also touched on Trump’s first speech at the United Nations General Assembly Monday, calling his words “dark” and “dangerous.”

That’s “not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” she said.

Watch the full interview below:


ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
