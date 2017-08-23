TPM Livewire

Clinton Recalls Trump Stalking Her At Debate In Book: ‘My Skin Crawled’

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 23, 2017 8:48 am

In an excerpt from her forthcoming book, “What Happened” that aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday morning, Hillary Clinton described the “uncomfortable” October 2016 debate during which Donald Trump stood close behind her on the stage as she spoke.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” Clinton said in the excerpt aired on MSNBC. “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘well, what would you do?’”

Clinton said she decided to simply carry on.

“I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off,” she wrote in her book.

Yet she said she still wonders if she should have stopped and told Trump to back off and called him a “creep.”

Clinton also described her book in the excerpt aired on “Morning Joe,” explaining that it is not a “comprehensive account of the 2016 race.” Instead, Clinton’s book will center on her experience as a candidate.

“Every day that I was a candidate for president, I knew that millions of people were counting on me, and I couldn’t bear the idea of letting them down. But I did. I couldn’t get the job done, and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life,” Clinton said in the excerpt. “In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they’d find a long list.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
