TPM Livewire

Former DNI Clapper Questions Trump’s ‘Fitness’ For Office After Arizona Rally

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Tuesday, Aug.22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/FR157181 AP
By Published August 23, 2017 9:52 am

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, called President Donald Trump’s Phoenix campaign rally Tuesday night “downright scary and disturbing.”

Clapper, speaking on CNN after the rally, said “I don’t know when I’ve listened and watched something like this from a President that I’ve found more disturbing.”

“Having some understanding of the levers of power that are available to a President if he chooses to exercise them, I found this downright scary and disturbing,” he said, adding that he questioned Trump’s “fitness to be in this office.”

“And I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,” Clapper said. “Maybe he is looking for a way out.”

Clapper specifically called out Trump’s “behavior, and this divisiveness and the complete intellectual, moral and ethical void that the President of the United States exhibits.”

“How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?” he asked.

The campaign rally was largely typical of much of Trump’s off-the-cuff rhetoric in the past: He blamed the media for “giving a platform” to white nationalists for their coverage of the rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 and took aim at Arizona’s two Republican senators.

However, Trump largely re-wrote the history of his response to the events in Charlottesville. Though he partially re-read his statements in the days following the racist rally in Phoenix, he left out his blame of “both sides” for violence — that is, both the white nationalists and anti-racist counter-protesters — and his assertion a few days later that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the rally.

He also threatened to shut down the federal government if Congress did not appropriate funds for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, and continued his advocacy for eliminating the legislative filibuster — even though Republicans’ failed effort to repeal Obamacare did not reach even a simple majority of support in the Senate.

Clapper, long a critique of Trump’s impulsiveness, brought up a concern raised by other retired military and intelligence officials: that he has access to the nuclear codes.

“I worry about, frankly, the access to nuclear codes. In a fit of pique, if he decides to do something about Kim Jong Un, there’s actually very little to stop him,” Clapper said.

Watch below via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Former DNI Clapper Questions Trump's 'Fitness' For Office After Arizona Rally 5 minutes ago

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, called President...

UN Condemns ‘High Level Politicians’ For Poor Charlottesville Response 33 minutes ago

A United Nations committee is calling out the U.S. government, “high level politicians” and...

Clinton Recalls Trump Stalking Her At Debate In Book: 'My Skin Crawled' about 1 hours ago

In an excerpt from her forthcoming book, "What Happened" that aired on MSNBC's "Morning...

Police Use Tear Gas, Protesters Arrested Outside Trump Rally In Arizona about 2 hours ago

Thousands gathered outside of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday night,...

GOP Rep. Parries Mulvaney's Birthday Wishes: 'You Are Hard To Work With' about 16 hours ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday parried birthday wishes from White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.