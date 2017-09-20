TPM Livewire

Grassley: Repealing O’Care Is More Important Than Whatever Replaces It

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published September 20, 2017 2:14 pm

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Wednesday he could give “10 reasons why this bill shouldn’t be considered,” referring to the Senate’s final attempt to repeal Obamacare this year—but he’s still dead-set on supporting it.

Grassley said keeping Republicans’ campaign promise to get rid of former President Obama’s signature accomplishment was as important as the contents of the most recent health care bill, penned by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

“You know, I could maybe give you 10 reasons why this bill shouldn’t be considered,” Grassley told Iowa reporters on a call, according to the Des Moines Register. “But Republicans campaigns on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign.”

“That’s pretty much as much of a reason as the substance of the bill,” he added.

The Graham-Cassidy legislation would repeal much of Obamacare and shift Medicaid funding to the states in the form of block grants. States would also be allowed to apply for waivers from certain Obamacare regulations that, in effect, would allow insurance companies to impose lifetime caps or engage in price discrimination based on pre-existing conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Grassley: Repealing O’Care Is More Important Than Whatever Replaces It 6 seconds ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Wednesday he could give “10 reasons why this bill...

Robert E. Lee's Own Church Votes To Take His Name Off It 32 minutes ago

The Robert E. Lee Memorial Church in Lexington, Virginia -- which the Confederate general...

Vanity Fair: Peter Thiel In Line For Trump Intelligence Advisory Post about 2 hours ago

Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in discussions to take a top role...

Report: No Big Five News Networks Want Spicer Because Of ‘Lack Of Credibility’ about 2 hours ago

While it’s been reported that CNN and Fox News won't hire former White House press secretary...

Trump Strings World Along On Iran Deal Decision: 'I'll Let You Know' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he'd come to a decision on whether to exit...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.