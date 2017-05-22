TPM Livewire

Christie Says He ‘Made It Very Clear’ To Trump That Flynn Was Bad News

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 22, 2017 3:39 pm

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Monday that he repeatedly warned President Donald Trump against hiring former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“I didn’t think that he was someone who would bring benefit to the President or to the administration,” Christie said at a news conference, as quoted by the Washington Post. “I made that very clear to candidate Trump, and I made it very clear to President-elect Trump.”

Christie said he was “not going to get into specifics” regarding his misgivings about Flynn.

“Some of it involves classified information that I’m just not at liberty to discuss,” he said. “I was not informed in any way about him or anyone else being under investigation.”

Christie said he and Flynn “didn’t see eye-to-eye” and that the retired lieutenant general was not his “cup of tea.”

“If I were president-elect of the United States, I wouldn’t let General Flynn in the White House, let alone give him a job,” Christie said.

He reportedly had to calm Flynn down in September 2016 during one of Trump’s first intelligence briefings as president-elect, which Christie attended as an adviser. According to NBC News, Flynn interrupted intelligence officials so many times that Christie touched Flynn’s arm in an effort to calm him down.

At the time, Christie denied those reports. The embattled New Jersey governor, whose approval ratings hit an all-time low in January, has nevertheless become more critical of Trump’s administration as the last year of his own term as governor wears on.

In February, Christie said Trump’s staff would “develop experiences over time.”

“I don’t think you get the learning curve just by winning the election,” he said, responding to reports that members of Trump’s administration pushed the FBI to publicly dispute reports of contact between Trump’s aides and Russian officials before the election. “I can guarantee this, I don’t think the chief of staff will ever have that kind of conversation with the FBI, with FBI personnel, again.”

Indeed, the New York Times reported last week that Trump himself asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down his bureau’s investigation into Flynn, part of its probe into possible contacts between Trump’s associates and Russia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem. Senator Calls For Ethics Probe Into Trump Org's Public Pension Funding 5 minutes ago

The ranking member of the Senate committee responsible for regulating pensions on Monday urged the...

Christie Says He 'Made It Very Clear' To Trump That Flynn Was Bad News 12 minutes ago

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Monday that he repeatedly warned President Donald Trump against...

WaPo: Kushner Is Holding Onto 90 Percent Of His Real Estate Investments about 1 hours ago

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has held onto about 90 percent of his...

Sinkhole Opens Up In Front Of Mar-A-Lago about 2 hours ago

A sinkhole opened Monday in front of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm...

Tillerson: I 'Don't Know' That Trump Needs To Apologize For Disclosing Israeli Intel about 3 hours ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said he does not see any reason...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.