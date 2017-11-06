TPM Livewire

Chris Murphy Makes Emotional Plea For Gun Control After Texas Shooting

PIN-IT
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, and other Democratic senators call for gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in an Orlando LGBT nightclub this week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2016. Sen. Murphy, who mourned the loss of 20 children in his home state, waged a roughly 15-hour filibuster into early Thursday, asserting as he yielded the floor that Republican leaders had committed to hold votes on expanded gun background checks and a ban on gun sales to suspected terrorists. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 6, 2017 8:55 am

Following the deadly shooting Sunday in Texas, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a lengthy statement calling on Congress to enact gun control legislation.

Murphy, one of the most vocal gun control advocates in Congress, tore into Republican lawmakers who vote in favor of gun lobbyists.

“The paralysis you feel right now – the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen – isn’t real. It’s a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby, designed to assure that no laws are passed to make America safer, because those laws would cut into their profits,” he said in a statement.

“My heart sunk to the pit of my stomach, once again, when I heard of today’s shooting in Texas,” Murphy continued. “My heart dropped further when I thought about the growing macabre club of families in Las Vegas and Orlando and Charleston and Newtown, who have to relive their own day of horror every time another mass killing occurs.”

He wrote that mass shootings are not “inevitable” and that the mass carnage from guns is unique to the United States.

“As my colleagues go to sleep tonight, they need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood that flows endlessly onto the floors of American churches, elementary schools, movie theaters, and city streets,” he said in the statement. “Ask yourself – how can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents.”

Read the full statement from Murphy:

The paralysis you feel right now – the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen – isn’t real. It’s a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby, designed to assure that no laws are passed to make America safer, because those laws would cut into their profits. My heart sunk to the pit of my stomach, once again, when I heard of today’s shooting in Texas. My heart dropped further when I thought about the growing macabre club of families in Las Vegas and Orlando and Charleston and Newtown, who have to relive their own day of horror every time another mass killing occurs.

None of this is inevitable. I know this because no other country endures this pace of mass carnage like America. It is uniquely and tragically American. As long as our nation chooses to flood the county with dangerous weapons and consciously let those weapons fall into the hands of dangerous people, these killings will not abate.

As my colleagues go to sleep tonight, they need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood that flows endlessly onto the floors of American churches, elementary schools, movie theaters, and city streets. Ask yourself – how can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents.

My heart breaks for Sutherland Springs. Just like it still does for Las Vegas. And Orlando. And Charleston. And Aurora. And Blacksburg. And Newtown. Just like it does every night for Chicago. And New Orleans. And Baltimore. And Bridgeport. The terrifying fact is that no one is safe so long as Congress chooses to do absolutely nothing in the face of this epidemic. The time is now for Congress to shed its cowardly cover and do something.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

UK Regulator Finds Fox News' Hannity, Carlson Breached Impartiality Standards about 1 hours ago

The British government's communications regulator ruled on Monday that the Fox News programs anchored...

Biker Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade: I Was Fired For Photo about 3 hours ago

A cyclist who went viral after giving President Donald Trump’s motorcade the finger was...

Comey Goes Public On Twitter, Thanks Reinhold Niebuhr For Years Of ‘Cover’ about 3 hours ago

Former FBI Director James Comey is no longer hiding behind an American theologian and...

Conway: Liberals Just 'See Politics' After Tragedies But 'Never Help' Victims about 4 hours ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning accused liberals of too quickly politicizing...

Report: Trump Told Tribal Leaders To 'Just Do It' And Ignore Drilling Laws about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump in June reportedly told tribal leaders to simply drill for energy...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.