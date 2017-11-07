TPM Livewire

GOPer On Tax Cuts: Donors Are Saying ‘Get It Done Or Don’t Ever Call Me Again’

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on April 26, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published November 7, 2017 1:53 pm

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) got points for honesty Tuesday while advocating for Republicans’ tax bill to slash the corporate tax rate and eliminate the estate tax, among other things.

“My donors are basically saying, ‘Get it done or don’t ever call me again,’” Collins said.

According to the Hill, Collins made the comment while speaking to reporters after a House GOP conference meeting.

The tax bill, which promises to be a boon for the ultra-rich and would personally benefit President Trump and his family — at least, based on what minimal tax information the White House has released — is currently being marked up by the House Ways and Means Committee, where Democrats have protested the secrecy with which the gargantuan bill was crafted by Republicans.

“Every special interest is out in force,” Collins added separately, according to the Hill. “I’d say the more they come out, it’s an indication we’re doing a darn good job.”

“We are getting lobbied by our families, our neighbors, our friends,” he said.

Collins, a millionaire and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, repeated the GOP claim in a radio interview Tuesday that a middle-income American family would get a roughly $1,200 tax break as a result of the party’s tax proposal.

Vox’s Matthew Iglesias reported Monday that claim is only true for the first year following the plan’s passage. The advertised tax break would decrease to next-to-nothing within six years, and the exemplar family would pay more under Republicans’ tax bill from year seven onward.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Retirement Alert: NJ Rep. LoBiondo Driven Out By 'Political Polarization' about 1 hours ago

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the...

Report: TX Shooter Escaped From Mental Health Center, Snuck Guns Onto Base about 4 hours ago

The man accused of shooting and killing 26 people at a church in Sutherland...

GOP Rep. McSally Reportedly Tells Colleagues She'll Run To Replace Flake about 4 hours ago

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) told the other lawmakers of the Arizona congressional delegation that...

GOPer On Tax Cuts: Donors Are Saying ‘Get It Done Or Don’t Ever Call Me Again' about 4 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) got points for honesty Tuesday while advocating for Republicans’ tax...

Trump Reportedly Made Top Aide Fetch Him McDonald's Instead Of WH Burger about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump has brought his love of fast food into the White House....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.