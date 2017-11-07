GOPer On Tax Cuts: Donors Are Saying ‘Get It Done Or Don’t Ever Call Me Again’

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) got points for honesty Tuesday while advocating for Republicans’ tax bill to slash the corporate tax rate and eliminate the estate tax, among other things.

“My donors are basically saying, ‘Get it done or don’t ever call me again,’” Collins said.

According to the Hill, Collins made the comment while speaking to reporters after a House GOP conference meeting.

The tax bill, which promises to be a boon for the ultra-rich and would personally benefit President Trump and his family — at least, based on what minimal tax information the White House has released — is currently being marked up by the House Ways and Means Committee, where Democrats have protested the secrecy with which the gargantuan bill was crafted by Republicans.

“Every special interest is out in force,” Collins added separately, according to the Hill. “I’d say the more they come out, it’s an indication we’re doing a darn good job.”

“We are getting lobbied by our families, our neighbors, our friends,” he said.

Collins, a millionaire and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, repeated the GOP claim in a radio interview Tuesday that a middle-income American family would get a roughly $1,200 tax break as a result of the party’s tax proposal.

Vox’s Matthew Iglesias reported Monday that claim is only true for the first year following the plan’s passage. The advertised tax break would decrease to next-to-nothing within six years, and the exemplar family would pay more under Republicans’ tax bill from year seven onward.