TPM Livewire

GOPer Knocks Trump Admin Over Flynn: ‘Terrible Failure Of Judgment And Vetting’

PIN-IT
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stands with K.T. McFarland, deputy national security adviser, before speaking during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Flynn said the administration is putting Iran "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published May 18, 2017 12:16 pm

A Republican congressman called Michael Flynn’s brief stint as national security adviser “indefensible” in light of a fresh report that the Trump administration knew before inauguration that he was under investigation for failing to register as a foreign agent.

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) was pressed in an interview Thursday morning on the point that the torrent of scandalous White House news is “self-inflicted.” CNN’s Chris Cuomo referenced a Wednesday night New York Times report that in early January, Flynn informed Trump transition team lawyer Don McGahn that he was under investigation for acting as an unregistered lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign.

“Look, certainly that’s a failure of vetting, it’s a failure of judgment,” Dent told Cuomo. “There was certainly a lot of questions about General Flynn’s suitability for that position even before this revelation of the Turkish connection. So yeah, I really can’t defend that, that’s indefensible, and it’s just a terrible failure of judgment and vetting.”

Flynn was named national security adviser on Nov. 17, and he served officially in the position from Jan. 20-Feb. 13, when he was fired. McGahn, for his part, went on to be White House counsel.

Flynn only was fired after media organizations reported that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about his conversations regarding sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The firing came 18 days after then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned McGahn that Flynn had lied to White House officials about the same conversations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOPer Knocks Trump Admin Over Flynn: 'Terrible Failure Of Judgment And Vetting' 9 seconds ago

A Republican congressman called Michael Flynn's brief stint as national security adviser “indefensible” in...

Ryan: Special Counsel Is 'Perfectly Appropriate' In Russia Probe 3 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Thursday that the appointment of former FBI Director...

Report: Chaffetz To Step Down Next Month 16 minutes ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is expected to announce that he plans to...

Are White House Press Briefings About To Get A Lot Less Spice-y? about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won't be meeting the press quite as often once...

Chaffetz: 'I Question' Whether Comey Memos Are 'Actually There' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Two days after threatening to use his “subpoena pen” to get his hands on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.