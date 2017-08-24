TPM Livewire

Police Report ‘Active Shooter’ Situation In Downtown Charleston, SC

By Published August 24, 2017 1:16 pm

Local police on Thursday announced an “active shooter” situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

In a statement to the Charleston Post and Courier, police spokesman Charles Francis said there was “an active shooter situation within the 400 block of King Street” and said “police are asking people to leave the area.”

The Post and Courier and local Fox affiliate WTAT reported that the police bomb squad was on the scene.

In a brief press conference, Francis said “one shooting victim” was transported to the hospital when officers arrived on the scene.

“We know we have a couple of hostages in the building with the shooter,” he said. “So we have SWAT on scene, we have hostage negotiation.”

“The shooter is a disgruntled employee,” Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters. “This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime.”

 

This post has been updated.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
