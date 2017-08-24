Police Report ‘Active Shooter’ Situation In Downtown Charleston, SC

Local police on Thursday announced an “active shooter” situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

In a statement to the Charleston Post and Courier, police spokesman Charles Francis said there was “an active shooter situation within the 400 block of King Street” and said “police are asking people to leave the area.”

The Post and Courier and local Fox affiliate WTAT reported that the police bomb squad was on the scene.

In a brief press conference, Francis said “one shooting victim” was transported to the hospital when officers arrived on the scene.

“We know we have a couple of hostages in the building with the shooter,” he said. “So we have SWAT on scene, we have hostage negotiation.”

“The shooter is a disgruntled employee,” Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters. “This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime.”

This post has been updated.