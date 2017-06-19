TPM Livewire

Chaffetz Says Trump Admin. Worse With Oversight Requests Than Obama Admin.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the outgoing House Oversight Committee chair, complained that the Trump administration has been worse than the Obama administration when it comes to fulfilling oversight requests from Congress.

“The reality is, sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration. I thought these floodgates would open up with all the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon,” Chaffetz told Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Sharyl Attkisson.

“In many ways, it’s almost worse because we’re getting nothing, and that’s terribly frustrating and, with all due respect, the attorney general has not changed at all,” the congressman continued. “I find him to be worse than what I saw with Loretta Lynch in terms of releasing documents and making things available. I just, that’s my experience, and that’s not what I expected.”

Chaffetz said that he had not been able to obtain any new documents pertaining to the Hillary Clinton email probe or Fast and Furious.

“We tried to issue subpoenas. We tried to hold people in contempt and the Obama administration said ‘no,’ and the Trump administration came in and did zero. Nothing. Nothing changed,” he told Attkisson.

The congressman, who will leave Congress on June 30, also lamented that Republicans are not interested in their oversight role in Congress.

“The reality is, there aren’t very many people that want to play offense. There aren’t that many who say, ‘Look we have a duty and an obligation to fulfill the oversight responsibility that was put in place at the very founding of our country,'” he said.

H/t Huffington Post

Caitlin MacNeal
