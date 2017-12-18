CDC Director Doesn’t Exactly Deny Story On Banned Budgetary Words

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday didn’t exactly deny a new Washington Post report that said agency employees had been banned from using certain words in budget documents, including “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.” But she did repeat the agency’s previous statement that the story was a “complete mischaracterization.”

“I want to assure you there are no banned words at CDC,” Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald began in a series of tweets Sunday, without directly addressing the Post’s reporting that a senior leader in the CDC’s Office of Financial Services had told analysts in a meeting “that ‘certain words’ in the CDC’s budget drafts were being sent back to the agency for correction.”

“Three words that had been flagged in these drafts were ‘vulnerable,’ ‘entitlement’ and ‘diversity.’ [Alison] Kelly told the group the ban on the other words had been conveyed verbally,” the Post reported Friday.

I want to assure you there are no banned words at CDC. We will continue to talk about all our important public health programs. — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

You may be understandably concerned about recent media reports alleging that CDC is banned from using certain words in budget documents. I want to assure you that CDC remains committed to our public health mission as a science- and evidence-based institution. — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

As part of our commitment to provide for the common defense of the country against health threats, science is and will remain the foundation of our work. — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

CDC has a long-standing history of making public health and budget decisions that are based on the best available science and data and for the benefit of all people—and we will continue to do so. — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

HHS statement addressing media reports: “The assertion that HHS has ‘banned words’ is a complete mischaracterization of discussions regarding the budget formulation process. HHS will continue to use the best scientific evidence available to improve the health of all Americans.” — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

HHS statement addressing media reports, continued: “HHS also strongly encourages the use of outcome and evidence data in program evaluations and budget decisions.” — Dr Brenda Fitzgerald (@CDCDirector) December 17, 2017

Stat News reported Sunday that Fitzgerald’s Twitter statement had been previously sent in an all-hands email to CDC staff.

The outlet cited an unnamed Health and Human Services (the CDC’s parent agency) official who said the story had not been reported accurately.

“The meeting did take place, there was guidance provided — suggestions if you will,” the unnamed official told Stat News. “There are different ways to say things without necessarily compromising or changing the true essence of what’s being said.”

They added: “This was all about providing guidance to those who would be writing those budget proposals. And it was very much ‘you may wish to do this or say this’. But there was nothing in the way of ‘forbidden words.’”