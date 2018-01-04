TPM Livewire

CBS News Fires Political Director Over Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior

Published January 4, 2018

CBS News said on Wednesday that the network parted ways with political director Stephen Chaggaris over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

“In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated,” CBS said in a statement to CNN. “As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately.”

Chaggaris’ firing came about six weeks after the network dropped Charlie Rose when several women accused the former “CBS This Morning” co-host of sexual misconduct.

Since several women came forward to accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, several prominent members of the media and politicians have faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
