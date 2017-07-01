TPM Livewire

CBS News: No Staff Members Left In Science Division Of White House Office

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 1, 2017 10:55 am

The last employees departed from the science division of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last week, leaving the division completely unstaffed, according to a Friday report by CBS News.

CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources, that the division was unstaffed as of Friday, but noted the White House may assign the policy subjects previously handled by the division to other staff within the office.

Eleanor Celeste, formerly the office’s assistant director for biomedical and forensic sciences, tweeted a farewell on Friday.

An unnamed White House official familiar with the matter told CBS News that all the work previously handled by the division was “still being done,” but did not specify if or how the policy subjects have been reassigned.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CBS News: No Staff Members Left In Science Division Of White House Office 9 seconds ago

The last employees departed from the science division of the White House Office of Science and...

Trump Rails Against States Rejecting His Shady Election Commission's Requests 33 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused states rejecting his bogus “election integrity” commission's request for sensitive...

Trump Begins 3rd Straight Day Of Tirade Against 'Morning Joe,' NBC 'Bosses' 51 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday started his morning with a series of tweets railing...

Mississippi To Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission: Jump In The Gulf Of Mexico about 17 hours ago

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann (R) didn't mince words in his response to calls...

Kris Kobach's Own State Just Defied His Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission about 18 hours ago

The vice chair of President Donald Trump’s shady “election integrity” commission has added his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.