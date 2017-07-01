CBS News: No Staff Members Left In Science Division Of White House Office

The last employees departed from the science division of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last week, leaving the division completely unstaffed, according to a Friday report by CBS News.

CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources, that the division was unstaffed as of Friday, but noted the White House may assign the policy subjects previously handled by the division to other staff within the office.

Eleanor Celeste, formerly the office’s assistant director for biomedical and forensic sciences, tweeted a farewell on Friday.

science division out. mic drop. pic.twitter.com/RoYTJqLoXa — Elle Celeste (@elleabella1112) June 30, 2017

An unnamed White House official familiar with the matter told CBS News that all the work previously handled by the division was “still being done,” but did not specify if or how the policy subjects have been reassigned.