TPM Livewire

Report: Border Patrol Was Told To Ignore Lawmakers, Attorneys During Travel Ban

PIN-IT
Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle/FR61802 AP
By Published August 3, 2017 10:08 am

During the first days of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim countries, as airports were besieged by chaos and protests, immigration officials were told to ignore inquiries from members of Congress, attorneys and the press, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

According to an email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Daily Beast and the James Madison Project, a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) official told his employees that they were banned from speaking to members of Congress or the press.

Asked about this strategy, CBP told the Daily Beast that was typical procedure and that all requests from Congress must go through the agency’s Office of Congressional Affairs (OCA).

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told the Daily Beast that he did not receive a response from the OCA when he asked about those detained, however.

“They built a stone wall and gave us the middle finger,” he told the publication. “They feel they can do that with impunity because Trump’s in the White House and Sessions is at the Department of Justice, and they can behave outside the law or inside the law as they see fit.”

Another email from a CBP official directed employees to ignore calls from attorneys, claiming that they were likely protesters since they “appear to be reading from a script,” according to the report. The official told employees to direct requests to the agency’s Office of Public Affairs.

“This is most likely a form of telephonic protest to the EO,” the official wrote, per the Daily Beast. “Please advise all your personnel not to engage the callers nor respond to any questions.”

The emails also showed that CBP officials monitored protests at airports and which elected officials made appearances at the protests, per the Daily Beast.

Read the full report here.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Border Patrol Was Told To Ignore Lawmakers, Attorneys During Travel Ban 13 seconds ago

During the first days of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several...

AP: Senators To Introduce Bill To Protect Robert Mueller 19 minutes ago

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons (D-DE) plan to introduce legislation meant to...

Trump Hits Congress Over Russia Sanctions Bill Day After Signing It about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning reiterated his displeasure with the Russia sanctions bill...

Graham: Trump-Backed Immigration Plan Would Be ‘Devastating’ For S.C. about 1 hours ago

The merit-based immigration proposal backed by the President would be damaging to South Carolina’s...

Anthony Scaramucci Says He'll Speak Publicly Friday about 2 hours ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director, told CNN on Wednesday that he...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.