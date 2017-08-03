Report: Border Patrol Was Told To Ignore Lawmakers, Attorneys During Travel Ban

During the first days of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim countries, as airports were besieged by chaos and protests, immigration officials were told to ignore inquiries from members of Congress, attorneys and the press, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

According to an email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Daily Beast and the James Madison Project, a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) official told his employees that they were banned from speaking to members of Congress or the press.

Asked about this strategy, CBP told the Daily Beast that was typical procedure and that all requests from Congress must go through the agency’s Office of Congressional Affairs (OCA).

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told the Daily Beast that he did not receive a response from the OCA when he asked about those detained, however.

“They built a stone wall and gave us the middle finger,” he told the publication. “They feel they can do that with impunity because Trump’s in the White House and Sessions is at the Department of Justice, and they can behave outside the law or inside the law as they see fit.”

Another email from a CBP official directed employees to ignore calls from attorneys, claiming that they were likely protesters since they “appear to be reading from a script,” according to the report. The official told employees to direct requests to the agency’s Office of Public Affairs.

“This is most likely a form of telephonic protest to the EO,” the official wrote, per the Daily Beast. “Please advise all your personnel not to engage the callers nor respond to any questions.”

The emails also showed that CBP officials monitored protests at airports and which elected officials made appearances at the protests, per the Daily Beast.

Read the full report here.