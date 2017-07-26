GOP Rep. Says Senate Needs ‘A Knot In Their A**’ For Sluggish O’Care Repeal (VIDEO)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), frustrated at the Senate’s pace in their effort to repeal Obamacare, said Wednesday that “somebody needs to go over there into that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

The remark came during an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, after the cable news host asked about a female senator’s “no” vote on the GOP’s repeal effort. The phrase generally refers to spanking or other physical discipline.

“What do you think about the President going after Lisa Murkowski [R-AK] for her no vote yesterday on the motion to proceed?” Velshi asked the congressman.

Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) were the only two Republicans to vote against Tuesday’s “motion to proceed” with debate on the repeal of Obamacare, though it’s still unclear which repeal bill is favored by Republican leadership, and which is most likely to pass the Senate — if any. Murkowski earned an attack from the President for her vote:

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“I think it’s perfectly fair,” Carter said, responding to Velshi. “Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over there into that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

“I’m telling you, it has gotten to the point where, how can you say I voted for this last year but I’m not going to vote for it this year?” he continued. “This is extremely frustrating for those of us who have put so much into this effort. I serve on the health care subcommittee. We met for 27 1/2 hours to come with up with the American Health Care Act. The American Health Care Act is a good bill. It needs to be voted on. It needs to pass.”

A spokesperson for the congressman told TPM that Carter wasn’t singling out Murkowski.

“Rep. Carter’s comment was in no way directed towards Sen. Murkowski specifically,” Deputy Chief of Staff Mary Carpenter told TPM in an email. “His words speak for themselves, that he was not speaking about a single senator. This is a southern phrase used frequently throughout Rep. Carter’s lifetime which simply means get your act together.”

This post has been updated.