TPM Livewire

Carlson: Trump Staring At Eclipse ‘Most Impressive Thing’ Any POTUS Has Done

PIN-IT
By Published August 22, 2017 9:31 am

Bringing up the viral image of President Donald Trump staring at the sun without protective glasses during Monday’s solar eclipse, Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to joke that the move was “not a complete surprise” on his show Monday evening.

“Even the President saw it, but in a move that is not a complete surprise, he looked directly at the son, without any glasses, perhaps the most impressive thing any President has ever done,” he said.

Twitter is debating whether Carlson was being sarcastic in his comments.

Watch the clip below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Carlson: Trump Staring At Eclipse ‘Most Impressive Thing’ Any POTUS Has Done 24 seconds ago

Bringing up the viral image of President Donald Trump staring at the sun without protective glasses...

Treasury Secretary’s Wife Boasts Wealth On Instagram, Argues With Commenter 27 minutes ago

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, apparently made her Instagram profile...

Charity Pulls Event From Trump's NJ Golf Club Due To 'Recent Events' 40 minutes ago

After a wave of charities pulled fundraising events from President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club in...

Flake Dismisses Trump's Support For Primary Challenger Kelli Ward about 1 hours ago

The evening before President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told...

Republicans, Vocal Trump Critics Jump To Praise President's Afghanistan Plan about 2 hours ago

After reversing course on his “original instinct” to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.