Carlson: Trump Staring At Eclipse ‘Most Impressive Thing’ Any POTUS Has Done

Bringing up the viral image of President Donald Trump staring at the sun without protective glasses during Monday’s solar eclipse, Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to joke that the move was “not a complete surprise” on his show Monday evening.

“Even the President saw it, but in a move that is not a complete surprise, he looked directly at the son, without any glasses, perhaps the most impressive thing any President has ever done,” he said.

Twitter is debating whether Carlson was being sarcastic in his comments.

Parody meets reality on Tucker Carlson

"He looked at the sun without any glasses. Perhaps the most impressive thing any president has done." pic.twitter.com/Ukl3ckdvVq — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) August 22, 2017

Oh I'm sure he'll come on later and say it was a joke, but honestly it didn't look like a joke. Tucker Carlson is an idiot. — Kathy Attwood (@Graceolo1) August 22, 2017

There's nothing impressive about ignoring what scientists have said for decades aka staring at an eclipse w/o glasses @TuckerCarlson — Austin Graves (@AustinGravesWGT) August 22, 2017

