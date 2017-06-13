Senate Rules Chair: No New Restrictions For On-Camera Interviews With Senators

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), chair of the Senate Rules Committee, on Tuesday said the panel has not imposed new restrictions on reporters conducting on-camera interviews with senators, despite reports that new barriers were put in place.

“The Rules Committee has made no changes to the existing rules governing press coverage on the Senate side of the Capitol complex,” Shelby said in a statement.

He said the committee “has been working with the various galleries to ensure compliance with existing rules in an effort to help provide a safe environment” but has not imposed new guidelines.

Reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday said they were informed of significant new restrictions for on-camera interviews conducted with senators.

NBC News’ Kasie Hunt said that “contrary to years of precedent,” reporters are no longer allowed to film interviews with senators in the hallways of office buildings, where lawmakers often make off-the-cuff remarks.

Reporters must also request permission from the Senate Rules Committee and the senator in question before conducting any interview, Hunt reported.

ALERT: Reporters at Capitol have been told they are not allow to film interviews with senators in hallways, contrary to years of precedent — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

CONDITIONS for any interview: Previously granted permission from senator AND Rules Committee of Senate — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED: Reporters were in hallways this morning per usual. Gallery staff were dispatched to issue verbal directive: Stop filming — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED CONTD: Gallery staff told us the decision was from the Senate Rules Committee and to call them for future interview permission — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

The Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper’s Office referred TPM’s request for comment to the Senate Rules Committee, which did not immediately respond.

Other journalists were quick to confirm the rules change and weigh in on what the new restrictions meant for congressional coverage.

I was just told I cannot stand outside of the Budget Committee hearing room to interview lawmakers. https://t.co/gBdkztGLfO — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) June 13, 2017

NBC's coverage teams & other TV outlets were waiting to get reactions from senators at several hearings when we were told to evacuate halls https://t.co/69dR5ouUk7 — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) June 13, 2017

Rep for Mike Matrisian, who gave directive re not filming Senate, is no comment. I ask her name. "I'm not going to give you that," hangs up. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 13, 2017

This includes the public office buildings, which are open to anyone. This is a very bad policy, designed to restrict coverage. Period. https://t.co/BBTThAEJ8F — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 13, 2017

Senate Rules Committee and @SenateSAA trying to SHUT DOWN press access in halls. No more staking out hearings without permission. Not OK. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2017

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, called for the restrictions to be removed.

As ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee I call on the majority to allow reporting in the Capitol to proceed as usual. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 13, 2017

Klobuchar, ranking member on Rules committee, says she wasn't told or consulted about new press restrictions at Capitol. No vote either — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2017

Sen. @amyklobuchar, the top Dem on Senate Rules, said she found about the press restrictions on social media. Not told by the majority — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 13, 2017

Just spoke with Senator Shelby. He said he wouldn't move forward on change to press access without consulting me and we must hold him to it — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 13, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pointed out that the restrictions come as Republican senators have reportedly declined to publicly release their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, instead sending it straight to the Congressional Budget Office for scoring.

Press access should never be restricted unfairly, particularly not when one party is trying to sneak a major bill through Congress. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 13, 2017

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questioned the timing of the change.

“Maybe not the right moment to lower the secrecy veil,” he tweeted. “To whoever is trying to protect Senators – we can fend for ourselves.”

Maybe not the right moment to lower the secrecy veil on Congress. To whoever is trying to protect Senators – we can fend for ourselves. https://t.co/YSbTuaIZKV — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 13, 2017

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) tweeted in solidarity with the media: “Reporters, I’m on your side.”

This is not right. Free press is essential to our #WeThePeople democracy. Reporters, I'm on your side. https://t.co/a1ZI0oA6mk — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 13, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the first Republican to offer a typically candid comment on the restrictions.

Sen. Graham on press access: "Y'all are kind of a pain in the ass but I don't mind you hanging around." — Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) June 13, 2017

Sen. Graham on press restrictions in Capitol: "of all the problems in America, y'all are pretty down the list" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 13, 2017

A spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said they were unaware of the rules change until it had already been implemented.

A spox for Ted Cruz, who is on the Senate Rules Committee tells me of rules change "We were not aware of it until we saw on Twitter" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 13, 2017

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) joked that Republicans are “worried” reporters will catch them drafting the health care bill in a “back room somewhere.”

Huh? Maybe worried you will catch the group of guys writing health care bill in back room somewhere. https://t.co/tp5u2dFldh — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 13, 2017

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) expressed concern about the restrictions.

Caught Mark Meadows in the halls. He's concerned about new rules. "An open & transparent govt is one that allows for freedom of the press." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 13, 2017

Meadows, who was swamped with cameras during health care, said he's willing to trade that "slight inconvenience" for "better transparency." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 13, 2017

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) offered the first defense of the restrictions.

Incredible defense of cracking down on TV cameras from Senator Tim Scott: cameras could catch the PIN numbers of senators at ATM machines. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) June 13, 2017

.@SenatorTimScott suggested to reporters some senators don't feel safe, so restricting camera access in public hallways is justified. — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) June 13, 2017

Sen Ben. Sasse (R-NE) responded succinctly.

This is a bad idea. https://t.co/8qmlBSuqCG — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 13, 2017

The Democratic National Committee released a statement condemning the rules change.

“Republican senators want so badly to hide their healthcare repeal that they’re barring the filming of interviews in their hallways,” DNC deputy communications director Adrienne Watson said. “This is a pathetic and disturbing attempt to silence the press.”

The Washington Post reported last week that the increasing press presence on Capitol Hill rivals the number of reporters present during the Watergate scandal or former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

One unnamed reporter warned the Washington Post: “We are one tripped senator away from losing our access.”