WATCH: Police Carry Away ACA Repeal Protesters From McConnell’s Office

By Published June 22, 2017 12:03 pm

Capitol police forcibly removed protesters from the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office amid chants of “No cuts to Medicaid!” in the minutes after Senate Republicans released the text of their bill to repeal Obamacare.

MSNBC captured footage of officers picking up and removing two protesters from the hallway as others chanted behind them. Three officers carried each protester down the hallway, one of whom continued to chant as police removed him.

Protesters staged a “die-in” against the bill as Senate Democrats responded to the legislation drafted in secret by a small so-called working group of their Republicans colleagues.

The Senate bill proposes deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than its House predecessor and largely eliminates Obamacare’s subsidies for people buying insurance on the individual market.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
