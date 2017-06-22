WATCH: Police Carry Away ACA Repeal Protesters From McConnell’s Office

Capitol police forcibly removed protesters from the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office amid chants of “No cuts to Medicaid!” in the minutes after Senate Republicans released the text of their bill to repeal Obamacare.

MSNBC captured footage of officers picking up and removing two protesters from the hallway as others chanted behind them. Three officers carried each protester down the hallway, one of whom continued to chant as police removed him.

Protesters staged a “die-in” against the bill as Senate Democrats responded to the legislation drafted in secret by a small so-called working group of their Republicans colleagues.

The Senate bill proposes deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than its House predecessor and largely eliminates Obamacare’s subsidies for people buying insurance on the individual market.

Hundreds of protesters participating in a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office in Russell They are lining the hallway. USCP on scene — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 22, 2017

Tense situation outside McConnell's Russell office as protesters gather. Capitol Police blocking off hallway pic.twitter.com/48H3KUipfK — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

Capitol Police are physically removing protesters who are staging a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/8BU0dW63VI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

"The government wants to kill me," this protester said as she was removed from the protest area pic.twitter.com/O6xLukVbIp — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017