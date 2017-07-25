Capito To Vote Yes On Motion To Proceed On Obamacare Repeal

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), one of the most vocal critics of the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, announced Tuesday that she will support a motion to proceed to a motion to repeal on Obamacare repeal.

JUST IN: Capito to vote for the MTP pic.twitter.com/kOcYfqvIus — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 25, 2017

It’s not clear exactly which bill or set of bills the Senate will vote on this week. One plan gaining momentum is the “skinny repeal.” With that plan, senators would vote on a bill to strip just a few aspects of Obamacare, and then work out more details on a comprehensive plan with the House in a conference committee.