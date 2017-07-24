TPM Livewire

Key GOP Moderate Still Hasn’t Slammed Door On Obamacare Repeal

PIN-IT
AP
By Published July 24, 2017 10:42 am

In a video posted over the weekend, a key Republican senator who has helped scuttle previous Obamacare repeal votes signaled openness to voting for some kind of Obamacare replacement plan this week, though she seemed to hold firm on opposing repealing the Affordable Care Act with no replacement.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is among the most closely-watched Republican senators heading into a highly uncertain week, where the long held GOP goal of Obamacare repeal hangs in the balance.

“I want to be clear that I am committed to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a health care system that provides access to affordable care to West Virginians,” Capito said. “That has always been my goal, and I am not giving up on it.”

Capito’s office did not respond to TPM’s inquiry on whether she plans to vote for the motion to proceed this week, but her statement suggests she is, in Capitol Hill lingo, “working to get to yes.”

The procedural motion to proceed vote is expected to come on Tuesday. If it succeeds, it would open a debate that could end in a vote on either a straight repeal of Obamacare or the GOP’s embattled replacement bill, both of which would lead to the loss of insurance coverage for tens of millions of people.

In the statement, Capito criticizes the Affordable Care Act, but acknowledges that thousands of people in her state have benefitted from the Medicaid expansion.

“We are not there yet” on hammering out a bill that addresses concerns regarding the elimination of the Medicaid expansion, she said. “While that work continues, rest assured I will continue to stand up for what is best for West Virginia.”

Capito, who this week is getting hammered by attack ads urging her to vote no on the Republican plan, represents a state that would be among the hardest hit by the Senate’s Obamacare replacement bill. A study by the Urban Institute found that West Virginia’s uninsured rate would spike more than any other if the bill becomes law. Revisions made to the bill over the past several weeks have largely been crafted to appeal to the Senate’s far-right wing, and do almost nothing to address the concerns of lawmakers like Capito who have vowed to defend their constituents’ Medicaid benefits.

Capito additionally says in the video that that “President Trump…assured me we are on the same page when it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare.” But what page the president is on is anyone’s guess. Over the course of just a few days, Trump has taken wildly different positions on health care, alternately advocating for repeal-and-delay, the Senate’s replacement bill, and doing nothing and “letting Obamacare fail.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan Contradicts Trump: Robert Mueller Is Not 'A Biased Partisan' 35 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday contradicted President Donald Trump’s assertion Sunday that Republicans...

Lewandowski: Nobody Needs Pardoning Except 'The Fake News For All The Lies' 59 minutes ago

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Monday claimed the "fake news" should be...

Key GOP Moderate Still Hasn't Slammed Door On Obamacare Repeal about 1 hours ago

In a video posted over the weekend, a key Republican senator who has helped...

Trump Dubs Adam Schiff 'Sleazy,' Says He 'Spends All Of His Time' On TV about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday bestowed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on...

Conway: Trump 'Doesn't Think He's Lying' About Voter Fraud, Wiretapping (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that President Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.