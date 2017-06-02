TPM Livewire

Blue States Form Climate Alliance After Trump Withdraws From Paris Pact

PIN-IT
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
By Published June 2, 2017 8:00 am

After President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, the Democratic governors in California, New York and Washington state announced a state climate coalition called the United States Climate Alliance.

“The President has already said climate change is a hoax, which is the exact opposite of virtually all scientific and worldwide opinion,” California Governor Jerry Brown said in a statement announcing the alliance. “I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy – not for America, not for anybody. If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up.”

The alliance will support the Paris pact and serve as “a forum to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information and best practices, and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy,” according to a statement from the three governors.

Brown will also travel to China on Friday where he will participate in a climate summit and speak with Chinese officials about combatting climate change.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Not Optimistic Senate Will Approve O'care Replacement This Year about 1 hours ago

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Thursday indicated that he's not optimistic about the Senate's...

Blue States Form Climate Alliance After Trump Withdraws From Paris Pact about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the...

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Take Up Travel Ban Case about 3 hours ago

The Department of Justice on Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate President...

Pittsburgh Mayor Rejects Trump Citing The City To Support Climate Decision about 17 hours ago

The mayor of Pittsburgh clapped back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump...

'We're Getting Out': Trump Announces Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.