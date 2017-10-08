FEMA Administrator Says San Juan Mayor’s Remarks Are ‘Political Noise’

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long on Sunday said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz’s remarks critical of the U.S. relief effort on Puerto Rico are just “political noise.”

“We filtered out the mayor a long time ago. We don’t have time for the political noise,” Long said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “The bottom line is, we are making progress every day in conjunction with the governor.”

Cruz on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s remarks on a visit to the island were “insulting.”

“He really has a communication issue,” she said. “You know he’s sort of like the miscommunicator-in-chief, really.”

Trump attacked Cruz last week after she criticized Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s description of relief efforts on Puerto Rico as a “good news story.”