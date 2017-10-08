TPM Livewire

FEMA Administrator Says San Juan Mayor’s Remarks Are ‘Political Noise’

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published October 8, 2017 9:30 am

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long on Sunday said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz’s remarks critical of the U.S. relief effort on Puerto Rico are just “political noise.”

“We filtered out the mayor a long time ago. We don’t have time for the political noise,” Long said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “The bottom line is, we are making progress every day in conjunction with the governor.”

Cruz on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s remarks on a visit to the island were “insulting.”

“He really has a communication issue,” she said. “You know he’s sort of like the miscommunicator-in-chief, really.”

Trump attacked Cruz last week after she criticized Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s description of relief efforts on Puerto Rico as a “good news story.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Contrary To His Claims, Trump Initially Promised To Endorse Corker 16 minutes ago

President Donald Trump told Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that he could count on a...

Corker Hits Back: 'The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him...

Trump Lashes Out, Claims Corker 'Didn't Have The Guts' To Run For Re-Election about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced...

Mulvaney Pushes Back On Corker: 'I Don't Think We're Close To Chaos' about 4 hours ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday claimed "there was never that much...

Dem Sen. Murphy: Tillerson Resigning Wouldn't Solve 'The Problem' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Sunday said that if Rex Tillerson resigned as secretary...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.