TPM Livewire

Dem. Rep. Suspends Top Aide During Investigation Of Touching, Comments

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published November 8, 2017 9:59 am

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) placed her chief of staff on administrative leave Tuesday during an investigation of allegations of inappropriate touching and comments made against the top aide, Dwayne Duron Marshall.

“It has been brought to my attention that unidentified former staffers allege that they were the victims of inappropriate sexual conduct while employed with the office sometime in the past,” Lawrence said in a statement released Tuesday and provided to TPM. (Read the full statement below.)

She added that while “there have been occasions when employees have brought workplace concerns to my attention and those concerns were promptly addressed,” “none of the concerns brought to my attention involved allegations of sexual harassment — behavior that I will not tolerate.”

Politico reported Tuesday that three unnamed former staffers told the congresswoman that they were not comfortable around Marshall due to inappropriate comments he made about their appearance and physical contact. Politico noted that none of the former staffers used the term “sexual harassment” with the publication to refer to Marshall’s behavior. But it did report that their complaints about Marshall’s behavior had not affected his employment.

Politico said that in an interview, Lawrence acknowledged “management-style issues” in her office but did not specify further.

Marshall responded to Politico’s story by saying that “[i]n my 28 years of public service, I have never had any kind of complaint filed against me nor have I ever sexually harassed anyone!”

And Lawrence herself said “I want to be very clear, very firm, that I had no knowledge of any allegations of sexual harassment in my office, and when I say none, I mean none.”

The congresswoman later added that the had requested outside assistance to “investigate and assess the current environment of my office so that I can take appropriate corrective action as necessary.”

One accuser said that the congresswoman was “complicit because she knows.”

“She knows he makes comments,” the ex-staffer continued to Politico. “She knows he rubs the back and rubs the shoulders. … She’d say, ‘I know there are some problems, but he has his good points too,’ and ‘[the good] outweighs the other stuff.’”

At the end of her statement, Lawrence urged the ex-staffers to come to her with their complaints. “These individuals can be assured that they will not be retaliated against for sharing this information,” she said.

Read Lawrence’s statement below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Announces Fox Has Hired Sebastian Gorka As NatSec Strategist about 2 hours ago

Fox News star host Sean Hannity on Wednesday announced that the network has hired...

CBO: 13 Million More Uninsured By 2027 If Individual Mandate Repealed about 3 hours ago

Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate would increase the number of uninsured people by 13 million...

Fox News Buries Its Head In The Sand After State-Level Bloodbath For GOP about 4 hours ago

After Democrats swept state-level elections on Tuesday night to win decisive victories from coast...

GOP Virginia Rep.: Democratic Win In Virginia Was 'Referendum' On Trump about 5 hours ago

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) said there were plenty of factors that contributed to Democrat...

Reports: DOJ Could Seek CNN Sale Before AT&T-Time Warner Merger about 6 hours ago

The Department of Justice told AT&T that it would need to sell off CNN...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.