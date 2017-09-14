TPM Livewire

Breitbart Gives Trump Base ‘Amnesty Don’ Rallying Cry Against DACA

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Florida to meet with first responders and people impacted by Hurricane Irma, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 14, 2017 10:24 am

President Donald Trump’s decision to work with Democrats on immigration may be the final straw for a news outlet that has supported him from the start of his campaign.

After news broke that Trump had come to an agreement with Democrats on saving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in exchange for a border security deal that didn’t include funding for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, Breitbart News posted an article slamming Trump for the move.

The headline, “Amnesty Don,” picked up traffic from Trump supporters on Twitter and was trending in Washington, D.C.-based tweets, Breitbart reported.

The far-right-leaning publication, whose executive chairman is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, reported that salvaging the DACA program — shielding 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors from deportation — would be a sell-out to the Trump base.

While it quickly became a rallying cry for members of Trump’s base who were upset about reports of the deal, Wednesday night was not the first time “Amnesty Don” was used against the President. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough used the phrase last year when the President appeared to change his position on immigration reform issues, The Hill reported.

Trump tweeted and spoke to reporters Thursday morning, clarifying that no official deal had been reached with Democrats on DACA or border security proposals, but he said the “wall will come later.”

He also tweeted implying that he did not want to deport DACA recipients.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Breitbart Gives Trump Base ‘Amnesty Don’ Rallying Cry Against DACA 6 seconds ago

President Donald Trump’s decision to work with Democrats on immigration may be the final...

Steve King Howls Over Trump's Potential DACA Deal: 'The Base Will Leave Him' 26 minutes ago

The hard-right congressman Steve King (R-IA) vented Thursday at the prospect of President Donald Trump...

Clinton Jabs McConnell Over 'Unpatriotic' Threats During 2016 52 minutes ago

In a new interview promoting her campaign tell-all, Hillary Clinton said former President Barack Obama...

Sean Spicer: Scaramucci's Disastrous New Yorker Interview ‘Proved My Point’ about 2 hours ago

Appearing on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer...

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Hillary Clinton In Late-Night Tweetstorm about 2 hours ago

It appears President Donald Trump has been keeping tabs on Hillary Clinton's book promotion tour....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.