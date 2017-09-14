Breitbart Gives Trump Base ‘Amnesty Don’ Rallying Cry Against DACA

President Donald Trump’s decision to work with Democrats on immigration may be the final straw for a news outlet that has supported him from the start of his campaign.

After news broke that Trump had come to an agreement with Democrats on saving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in exchange for a border security deal that didn’t include funding for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, Breitbart News posted an article slamming Trump for the move.

The headline, “Amnesty Don,” picked up traffic from Trump supporters on Twitter and was trending in Washington, D.C.-based tweets, Breitbart reported.

Breitbart's 'Amnesty Don' trends at #1 in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/oCvze8lZOE — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 14, 2017

The far-right-leaning publication, whose executive chairman is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, reported that salvaging the DACA program — shielding 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors from deportation — would be a sell-out to the Trump base.

While it quickly became a rallying cry for members of Trump’s base who were upset about reports of the deal, Wednesday night was not the first time “Amnesty Don” was used against the President. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough used the phrase last year when the President appeared to change his position on immigration reform issues, The Hill reported.

Trump tweeted and spoke to reporters Thursday morning, clarifying that no official deal had been reached with Democrats on DACA or border security proposals, but he said the “wall will come later.”

He also tweeted implying that he did not want to deport DACA recipients.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017