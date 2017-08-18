TPM Livewire

Breitbart Editor Declares ‘WAR,’ Warns Of ‘Schwarzenegger 2.0’ Without Bannon

PIN-IT
Counselor to the President of the United States, Steve Bannon, left, talks with White House senior advisers Jared Kushner, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 18, 2017 3:19 pm

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart News’ senior editor-at-large wrote that President Donald Trump risked becoming “Schwarzenegger 2.0.”

News of Bannon’s ouster broke Friday, to anger from many conservatives in the Breitbart school who saw the former Breitbart News executive as their line to the White House.

Like Trump, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote, Schwarzenegger ran for California’s governorship “as a celebrity outsider, promising to reform a corrupt, wasteful and lethargic political system, reaching across party lines.”

“But after struggling with intense media criticism, and after losing a key referendum on reforms to state government, Schwarzenegger gave up on his agenda, and abandoned the political base that had brought him into office,” he added. “He re-invented himself as a liberal, embracing policies such as California’s controversial cap-and-trade program, which had zero effect on climate change but has chased businesses, jobs, and middle-class families out of the state.”

Pollak’s message was clear: Trump, in dismissing Bannon, had made a serious mistake.

“Bannon was not just Trump’s master strategist, the man who turned a failing campaign around in August 2016 and led one of the most remarkable come-from-behind victories in political history,” Pollak wrote. “He was also the conservative spine of the administration.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Breitbart Editor Declares 'WAR,' Warns Of 'Schwarzenegger 2.0' Without Bannon 13 seconds ago

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart...

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes 38 minutes ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...

Bannon Out: Looking Back At The Trump Aide’s Wild Year 43 minutes ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will end his tenure in the White House...

Steve Bannon Out At The White House about 2 hours ago

The White House has announced that Steve Bannon would leave his role as chief...

Report: Warrants Issued For White Supremacist Featured In Vice Film about 3 hours ago

Charlottesville police have reportedly issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.