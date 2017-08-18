Breitbart Editor Declares ‘WAR,’ Warns Of ‘Schwarzenegger 2.0’ Without Bannon

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart News’ senior editor-at-large wrote that President Donald Trump risked becoming “Schwarzenegger 2.0.”

News of Bannon’s ouster broke Friday, to anger from many conservatives in the Breitbart school who saw the former Breitbart News executive as their line to the White House.

Like Trump, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote, Schwarzenegger ran for California’s governorship “as a celebrity outsider, promising to reform a corrupt, wasteful and lethargic political system, reaching across party lines.”

“But after struggling with intense media criticism, and after losing a key referendum on reforms to state government, Schwarzenegger gave up on his agenda, and abandoned the political base that had brought him into office,” he added. “He re-invented himself as a liberal, embracing policies such as California’s controversial cap-and-trade program, which had zero effect on climate change but has chased businesses, jobs, and middle-class families out of the state.”

Pollak’s message was clear: Trump, in dismissing Bannon, had made a serious mistake.

“Bannon was not just Trump’s master strategist, the man who turned a failing campaign around in August 2016 and led one of the most remarkable come-from-behind victories in political history,” Pollak wrote. “He was also the conservative spine of the administration.”

