Boehner Calls Trump Presidency ‘A Complete Disaster’

Former House Speaker John Boehner engaged in some schadenfreude Wednesday at the setbacks experienced by the Trump administration.

Boehner resigned the speakership in 2015 and promptly joined the board of Reynolds American Inc., the tobacco company, and lobbying giant Squire Patton Boggs as a strategic adviser.

In an interview at the KPMG Global Energy Conference reported by industry publication Rigzone, Boehner expressed a familiar relief at trading government for corporate work.

“I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah,” he said.

“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” Boehner said, referring to President Donald Trump. “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Boehner added, referring to Trump entering the presidency, that he “just never envisioned him in that role.” He suggested the President not be allowed to tweet overnight, the publication said.

Rigzone failed to note that Squire Patton Boggs represents oodles of health care interests. But it included Boehner’s response to Republicans’ tumultuous attempts to repeal Obamacare: Trump “did what he could” with health care, Boehner said, but he should have focused on repairing Obamacare, rather than repealing and replacing it.

The publication quoted many of Boehner’s response verbatim. You can read them here.