TPM Livewire

Boehner Says GOP Will ‘Never’ Repeal Obamacare: ‘It’s Been Around Too Long’

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 8:15 am

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) predicted last week that Republicans will not be able to repeal and replace Obamacare, arguing that the law has been in place too long for complete repeal to pass, according to video obtained by the Washington Post.

“Here we are, seven months into this year, and yet they’ve not passed this bill. Now, they’re never — they’re not going to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Boehner said at the trade show ThoughtSpot in Las Vegas. “It’s been around too long. And the American people have gotten accustomed to it. Governors have gotten accustomed to this Medicaid expansion, and so trying to pull it back is really not going to work.”

The former speaker said that Republicans should focus on making tweaks to Obamacare instead.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re not going to have an employer mandate anymore, you’re not going to have the individual mandate,” Boehner said, describing the changes to Obamacare he sees passing the Republican Congress. “The Medicaid expansion will be there. The governors will have more control over their Medicaid populations and how to get them care, and a lot of Obamacare taxes will probably go.”

He said that Republicans’ struggle to repeal Obamacare casts serious doubt in their ability to pursue tax reform.

Boehner also discussed Donald Trump’s presidency, saying that Trump “keeps getting in his own way” and advising that the President stop fighting with the press.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Boehner Says GOP Will 'Never' Repeal Obamacare: 'It's Been Around Too Long' 2 minutes ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) predicted last week that Republicans will not be...

‘Beleaguered,' ‘Weak’: Trump Bashes Attorney General One Tweet At A Time 53 minutes ago

The President ramped up his attacks on his attorney general Tuesday morning, criticizing Jeff Sessions...

Trump Calls McCain A 'Hero' Now That He Will Return To DC For O'care Vote about 1 hours ago

Now that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is trekking to Capitol Hill Tuesday despite a...

McCain To Return To Senate Tuesday For Vote To Proceed On Obamacare Repeal about 2 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) will return to the Senate in time to vote on...

Trump: If Price Doesn't Get Votes For O'Care Repeal, 'Tom, You're Fired' (VIDEO) about 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday night appeared to joke about firing Health and Human...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.