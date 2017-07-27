TPM Livewire

Bipartisan Group Of Governors Warns Senate Against ‘Skinny Repeal’

Kevin Clifford/FR159396 AP
By Published July 27, 2017 6:51 am

A bipartisan group of ten governors, including four Republicans, on Wednesday sent a letter to Senate leaders warning them against passing “skinny repeal,” which would just nix some of Obamacare’s taxes and mandates.

“The Senate should also reject efforts to amend the bill to a ‘skinny repeal,’ which is expected to accelerate health plans leaving the individual market increase premiums, and result in fewer Americans having access to coverage,” the governors wrote in the letter after telling Senate leaders to oppose the House replacement bill as well.

Senate GOP leaders are pushing for their caucus to approve “skinny repeal” so that they can move to a conference committee with the House and hammer out a comprehensive deal between both chambers.

The governors argued in their letter that instead of rushing a repeal bill through Congress now, the Senate should hold hearings and work with Democrats on a bipartisan bill.

“True, lasting reforms can only be achieved in an open, bipartisan fashion,” they wrote. “We agree with Senator John McCain that the Senate should ‘return to regular order,’ working across the aisle to ‘provide workable solutions to problems Americans are struggling with today.’”

The Republicans who signed the letter include Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

